The Irrigator
Peter and Katherine Herrmann inspire the next generation of farmers - their six sons

By Jil Hogan
Updated June 8 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 10:00am
Peter and Katherine Herrmann with parents Alma and Ray overlooking VO71 rice crop. Picture by Jessica Vant, JV Photography, Leeton
Growing up on a rice farm and coming from a long line of farmers, Peter Herrmann wasn't necessarily encouraged to look to agriculture for his own future. It was the 1980s, and agriculture was going through a difficult time, with commodity prices low, interest rates high, and increasing costs.

