POLICE allege a driver has left the scene of an accident after crashing into a window of a Leeton business.
Leeton police said the incident occurred about 6pm on Monday, June 5 when a silver coloured Holden Commodore was driving in an easterly direction in Pine Avenue.
It is believed the driver has lost traction, resulting in the vehicle mounting the kerb and hitting the front window of a business.
The entire window of this business in the main street was smashed as a result.
Police allege the driver then left the scene without exchanging particulars.
A short time later, Leeton police and NSW Fire and Rescue Leeton attended the scene.
Investigations are continuing, including the collection of surrounding CCTV and speaking with the driver of the vehicle.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Leeton police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
