Yanco-Wamoon showed they are developing after a tough start to the season, even though they were able able to break through on the scoreboard against Yenda at Wade Park.
It was an evenly matched start to the match, with both sides getting into dangerous positions.
The Bluesheilas were able to hit the scoreboard first as Evie Brand found her way over in the corner after the Yenda side was able to make the most of a mistake from the Hawks coming out of their own end.
A penalty close to the line gave Yenda an opportunity to extend their lead midway through the first half as Deon Wati found her way over, and then right before halftime, after a strong break from Kayla Panazzolo and some slick ball movement seeing Larnee McDonald get over.
Alana Koro crossed for right before the halftime siren to give Yenda a 16-0 lead at the break.
The Blueshelias had the Hawks pinned in their own end early in the second half, and Brand was able to complete her hat-trick with two quick tries.
Neda Amiatu and Koro were able to find their way over the line late in the second half to see Yenda able to come away with a 34-0 victory.
The scoreboard didn't reflect it, but there were stages in the game where the Hawks had the better of the play; they just couldn't make the breakthrough on the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, Yanco's cross-town rivals Leeton have continued their strong start to the season with a commanding win over TLU Sharks.
RELATED
The Greens were able to make a fast start to the game as Anna McClure opened the scoring, and tries to Sophie McGregor and Elli Gill saw Leeton leading 16-0 at the break.
A quickfire double from Taylah Axtill after the break had the Greens running away with the game with a 24-0 lead.
A Gill double on either side of a try to Mary Jackson helped the Leeton side secure the two points with a 40-0 win.
The win means the Greens stay in fourth, but competitions for spots are tight, with the top five sides separated by six points.
Leeton and Yanco-Wamoon will face off in the first of the derbies for 2023 after the long weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.