GOALS rained down in Leeton's A grade town soccer competition last week.
The young players continue to contest and compete each week and it was a bonanza of goals in one match in particular in the A grade division.
A grade
Adelaide Utd 7 (Reece Munro 2, Phoebe Crispe, Braxton Davy, Charlie Crispe, Camilla Halloran, Jack Woolner) d West Syd. Wanderers 5 (Kyle Looby 3, Lachlan Mallamace 2).
Players of the match: Kyle Looby (WSW) and Jack Woolner (Adel).
Melbourne Victory 4 (Fletcher Barton 2, Charles Fanning, Piper De Valentin) d Perth Glory 0.
Players of the match: Chloe Mallamace (Per) and Charles Fanning (Melb).
Sydney FC 2 (Matty Mitchell, Solomon Caffery-Feagai) drew with Brisbane Roar 2 (Tony Salafia 2).
Players of the match: Kane Topping (Syd) and Tony Salafia (Bris).
Under 8s/9s
Brisbane Roar 5 (Sage Sloan 2, Mason Iannelli, Reece Munro, Gurtaj Singh) d Sydney FC 0.
Players of the match: Zion Jones (Syd) and Mason Iannelli (Bris).
Adelaide Utd 3 (Zaide Robb 2, Roman Feagai) d WS Wanderers 1 (Romeo Ciavarella).
Players of the match: Zaide Robb (Adel) and Romeo Ciavarella (WSW).
Perth Glory 1 (Heath Simpson) d Melbourne Victory 0.
Players of the match: Bryton Tuckett (Per) and Jarvis Tiffin (Melb).
Under 6s/7s
Green 6 (Nehemiah Charles 4, Connor Brown 2) d Brisbane Roar 4 (Brady Woods 2, Jye Iannelli, Javier Puntoriero).
Players of the match: Huxley Blowes (Gre) and Jye Iannelli (Bris).
IN OTHER NEWS:
WS Wanderers 5 (Ruben Patelesio 2, Alex Tabain 2, Patrick Day) d Sydney FC 2 (Ruben Patelesio 2). Ruben also swapped teams at half-time.
Players of the match: Mia Campbell (Syd) and Ruben Patelesio (WSW).
Melbourne Victory 3 (Nash Thompson 2, Danny Franco) d Perth Glory 2 (Isabel Mallamace 2).
Players of the match: Isabel Mallamace (Per) and Danny Franco (Melb). Yellow 2 (Ari Tiffen 2) d Adelaide Utd 0.
Players of the match: Benedict Doolin (Adel) and Ari Tiffen (Yell).
