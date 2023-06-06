A LEETON side will be up against some of the best when they take to the court at the Senior State Titles in Newcastle this weekend.
The Leeton Netball Association's representative under 17s side is prepped and ready to go for the three-day competition where they will be a 18 games in division three.
The team has had an impressive season so far, finishing as the division two runners-up in the Regional League, equal second in the under 17s at the Orange carnival, the under 17s/opens winners at the West Wyalong carnival and the under 17s/opens runners-up at the Griffith carnival.
Coach Maree Kelly was hopeful the team would push hard throughout the weekend in what would be a tough division three fixture.
"It's such a marathon weekend ... a lot of different things come into play," she said.
"From being tired and injuries to the whole psychological element of coming up against some really strong teams.
"The goal is to finish in the middle, which in division three given where we live and how far the girls have to travel, would be an amazing achievement."
Some of teams the side will come up against include other regional teams such as West Wyalong, Cowra and then there are others such as Ballina, Byron Bay, Woy Woy, Kiama and more.
The competition starts on Saturday and runs through until Monday.
"The girls have had a great season so far, they've had to work really hard," Kelly said.
"We've got about 50 per cent new players to the team this year, so that can be hard trying to work them in and get everyone back on the same page.
"The team has been extremely dedicated and done what I have asked.
"Our performance at the Griffith carnival really highlighted how far we have come."
Every fortnight the team undergoes a two hour session with Kelly, who lives out-of-town and in the off-week they do fitness.
"I think one of our biggest strengths is our ability to play as a team," Kelly said.
"They know each other's strengths and weaknesses and that is how they perform better."
