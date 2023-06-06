GRATITUDE was the one word organisers of Leeton's Thank a First Responder Day have used to describe the occasion.
Held on Saturday, June 3 the event had emergency services personnel from across the shire gather in the one location.
From Leeton police and paramedics, to the town's State Emergency Service, Volunteer Rescue Association, Leeton Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service volunteers, the event was a chance to thank all of these men and women who protect and serve the community every day.
The day was organised by the Leeton Rapid Relief Team, who also made sure everyone was well fed and watered with their delicious burgers, drinks and coffee.
Leeton Rapid Relief Team leader Rod Martin said the day was one to remember and would be back again in 2024.
"The appreciation shown to the first responders on the day was just gold," he said.
"The feedback from these first responders was that for them to engage with the public and with one another, at such an event ... was far, far better than meeting at an incident.
"To hear them say that was amazing. These men and women don't often get to engage at a social level or at an event like this where the community can be involved.
"That's what really the whole day was about."
Live demonstrations also formed part of the proceedings, with residents of all ages watching on in awe.
There were also opportunities to look through the emergency services vehicles which were on full display throughout the three hours in what was a stunning day full of winter sunshine in Leeton.
"To have all of the agencies there was amazing, not only that their partners, their children, it was such a fun day out," Mr Martin said.
"It gave all of them the time to enjoy the day, but also get home and enjoy the rest of their Saturday with their families too."
Fortem Australia from Sydney also took part in the day in their role providing mental health and wellbeing care to first responders and their families, another area the RRT is passionate in supporting.
