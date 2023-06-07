The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council finishes up pump work at Leeton Plaza

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Looking down at the bottom of the pump well. Picture supplied
Looking down at the bottom of the pump well. Picture supplied

WHAT goes on underneath the surface in terms of infrastructure is often an unknown to the everyday person in Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.