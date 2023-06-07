WHAT goes on underneath the surface in terms of infrastructure is often an unknown to the everyday person in Leeton.
While it can be easy to spot other big assets owned and operated by Leeton Shire Council above ground, there is also much to do below.
This includes 100 kms of sewerage pipeline.
Council's sewerage system is a vital public health service that carts away household and trade waste to be treated at the sewerage treatment plant.
Each year, dependant on external factors such as rainfall, about 600 megalitres of effluent is discharged from the Leeton Sewage Treatment Plant.
From time-to-time, council staff on the water and wastewater teams are required to enter confined spaces to remove chokes, service pumps and undertake general maintenance and repairs.
When it comes to sewerage systems, it is generally not a pleasant job and comes with real safety risks that need to be recognised and actively managed.
In this area, council has recently undertaken safety upgrades and improvements to the sewage pumping station at the Leeton Plaza, one of council's larges underground pumping stations.
Investment in upgrades and repairs to the pumping station was voted into the 2022-23 budget to address evidence of corrosion on access ladders, gantry and pump rails as a result of years of intense liquid trade waste discharge into the wet well.
Council's director operations Tom Steele said as a result of the work, staff can now access the bottom of the pump well more safely and the pump can be lifted in and out more easily when needed.
"At council, our people are our most important asset, which is why WHS is always a very high priority," he said.
