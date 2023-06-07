The Irrigator
Leeton police investigating graffiti at Leeton Railway Station

By Talia Pattison
June 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Police are investigating the graffiti found at Leeton Railway Station.
LEETON police are hoping to track down those responsible for scrawling graffiti across several locations at the Leeton Railway Station.

