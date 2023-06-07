LEETON police are hoping to track down those responsible for scrawling graffiti across several locations at the Leeton Railway Station.
Police said about 10am on Friday, June 2 the graffiti, which appeared to be done using spray paint, was discovered at the railway station and reported.
Investigations are now under way regarding the times and dates of when the graffiti took place and who is responsible.
Leeton police said the graffiti consisted of "wording and symbols".
Anyone in the community who may have seen or noticed any recent suspicious behaviour around the railway station area should contact Leeton police or Crime Stoppers to assist with the investigations.
