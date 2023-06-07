ST JOSEPH'S Primary School students have been excelling across the board in all kinds of sporting codes throughout the first two terms of 2023.
Many St Joseph's students have competed at MacKillop selections and NSW events in sports such as basketball, rugby league, soccer, Aussie Rules and cross country.
Each year, St Joseph's students, especially those in the senior classes of years five and six, have the opportunity to represent their school and diocese at many levels.
The selection process goes from:
This semester the school has been home to many MacKillop selections.
These have been:
MacKillop selections basketball: Ella Tyrrell, Sophie Sullivan, Bridie Lewis, Jarvis Clayton and Abby Paton.
MacKillop selections Aussie Rules: Blake Guest, Carter Purtill and Logan Longford.
MacKillop team Aussie Rules: Jarvis Clayton.
MacKillop selections rugby league: Will DePaoli and Jarvis Clayton.
MacKillop selections cross country: Kane Fiumara and Willow Fiumara.
As well as these fantastic individual results, we have also had our senior girls basketball team come runners-up at the inaugural NSW Basketball Schools Tournament, which was held in Penrith," St Joseph's teacher Belinda Butterfield said.
"The girls had a fantastic time and played some tough games against other schools from Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Hammondville and Stanhope Gardens.
"Early next term, we also have 13 students attending the Diocesan Athletics Carnival in Albury.
"We look forward to seeing how the students progress at this carnival.
"These are all huge achievements for our students. We are very proud of their efforts and the way they have represented themselves and our school."
