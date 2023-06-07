The Irrigator

St Joseph's Primary School students in Leeton have been smashing it across a variety of sporting codes in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 3:00pm
The St Joseph's Primary School Leeton senior schools basketball team finished runners-up at the inaugural NSW Basketball Schools Tournament. Picture supplied
ST JOSEPH'S Primary School students have been excelling across the board in all kinds of sporting codes throughout the first two terms of 2023.

