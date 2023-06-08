Whitton Murrami Public School prepares for 2024 enrolments Advertising Feature

Experience rural home-away-from-home

Whitton Murrami Public School prides itself in its strong sense of connection through developing positive relationships and embracing community spirit.

Our children enjoy a strong rapport with staff and students across all stage levels at our school. There is a shared concern for the students learning and wellbeing. Small class sizes offer students tailored instruction to meet their individual learning needs, a teaching and learning program where they are challenged but feel safe and supported.

Technology enhanced learning has continued to remain a focus at Whitton Murrami Public School. We are now proud partners with the Murrumbidgee Academy of Stem Excellence (MASE) where our students are connected through virtual classrooms for weekly STEM lessons. Through the T4L STEM Shareware program students have been able to access the latest technology devices including 3D Printers, Robotics and Virtual Reality Kits.

Whitton Murrami Public School caters for academically gifted students with high potential through the shared enrolment of students with AURORA College. Students connect with their teachers and classmates in timetabled lessons through a cutting-edge virtual learning environment.

The school runs a successful Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Program providing every student with their own garden plot and weekly cooking lessons.