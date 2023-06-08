Experience rural home-away-from-home

HORSE riding, training show cattle, playing tennis, going to the gym or mountain biking are just some of the ways students can pass the time after the school day at Yanco Agricultural High School.
The co-educational residential high school offers a home-away-from-home for all students, especially those with a keen interest in agriculture.
All students from Year 7 to Year 12 are either weekly or fulltime boarders.
This unique institution established in 1922 provides a broad, well-balanced curriculum in a rural setting, situated beside the Murrumbidgee River just outside Leeton in the Riverina.
The school grounds span 280 hectares, including 180 hectares of intensive irrigation and dry-land agriculture, as well as 60 hectares of natural bushland bordered by the Murrumbidgee River.
The school runs both sheep and cattle studs and for those taking equine subjects, students may bring their horse to school.
Students are responsible for their horse's care and can use the school's indoor arena and jump paddocks. They can also participate in the equestrian team and compete at various competitions.
Apart from involvement in local team and sporting competitions, school facilities include a show stock centre, equine arena, tennis, netball and covered basketball courts, swimming pool, gymnasium, mountain bikes, kayaks along with 10 hectares of playing fields.
Prospective Year 7 students apply through the Selective Schools process in Year 5,Term 4.
Students entering Year 8 to 12 should apply directly to the school. Applications for 2024 Years 8 to 12 open on June 20, 2023, although requests outside this time may be considered. Please contact the school for an application form.
For more information contact Yanco Ag on (02) 6951 1500, email yancoag-h.school@det.nsw.edu.au or visit yancoag-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.
Yanco Public School strives to ensure community, parents, teachers, support staff and students work together to create a rich and engaging learning environment.
Classrooms are well-resourced and modernised with flexible learning spaces.
Teaching staff are passionate about and dedicated to planning and providing highly engaging learning opportunities for all students, while maintaining the family values integral to a smaller school community.
K-6 students are placed into three class groups K-2, Stage 1/2 and Stage 2/3. Classrooms offer daily SLSO support and small group learning to improve literacy and numeracy outcomes.
Student wellbeing is a high priority, and the school accesses local services and provides activities to assist in mental and emotional coping strategies to improve learning and school attendance.
As a small school, all students can partake in extra-curricular activities, and are encouraged in performing, creative arts and the development of kitchen and garden skills.
Yanco Public School students engage in online learning and can confidently adapt their skills across a range of devices and activities. The school offers students programs to reinforce social skills and life-long learning.
Primary students can participate in LNPSSA sporting events and high quality excursions such as the Young Leaders Conference each year.
The Little Learners program and extensive Kindergarten Transition program ensure our students are very well prepared when commencing formal schooling.
Wamoon Public School delivers personalised education meeting the academic, social and emotional needs of all students within a nurturing and supportive school community that is safe, positive, and protective.
Students benefit from explicit high-quality teaching, and a differentiated curriculum within small class sizes. They have access to well-resourced classrooms and beautifully maintained playgrounds.
Staff are dedicated and passionate educators who come to know each child personally, developing partnerships with families to provide effective learning experiences.
Teachers and support staff continue to prioritise their own learning and provide individual support to students with additional learning needs.
Students are provided many sporting, cultural, academic, leadership, creative and performing arts opportunities. The school takes part in LNPSSA events combining with other small schools to ensure students have access to a wide range of sports.
The school is part of the Your School Dreams Chaplaincy program, which offers additional support for student wellbeing with gardening, cooking, a shoulder to lean on, and a breakfast club.
The P & C is highly active and helps contribute to the well-resourced and colourful school.
Wamoon Public offers the Kickstart 4 Kids School transition program, coordinated by a qualified early childhood educator and designed to support a strong and successful start to school.
Enrolment enquiries can be made online or in person at any time.
PARKVIEW Public School's acclaimed Kindergarten Transition Program provides children who are commencing school in 2024 a 14-week transition program to assist with school readiness in preparation for beginning of Kindergarten.
The program commences on August 23, and focuses upon developing confidence in children in relation to their new educational environment, staff and peers and compliments the fundamental learning skills already being built in early childhood.
The program is supported by a complimentary bus service and supervised by Parkview staff which picks up children from early childhood centres, identified family day care services and home addresses if required.
Parents and carers are encouraged to register children as soon as possible as the school finalises staffing and resources for the program.
Enrolment at Parkview Public School provides children with access to the most comprehensive learning experiences and opportunities supported by experienced and vibrant staff equipped with the most contemporary teaching skills.
Quality learning experiences cover all mandatory key learning areas and are complimented by modern learning resources including extensive investment in a range technological aids including personal learning devices, robotics and STEM based resources.
The school offers something for all interest areas, with dedicated programs in dance, band and choir headlining broad opportunities in the creative and practical arts.
In addition, significant sporting opportunities abound with a skills and participation focus employed and complimented by representative opportunities that include experiences at school, regional, state and national levels.
Parkview Public School has developed thorough student wellbeing programs that focus upon student engagement, safety and happiness linked to their learning environment and broader lifestyle.
The school's wellbeing programs are led by Youth Outreach Worker Anna Celi and focus upon capacity building for all individuals in a community environment.
All programs are supported by the school's learning support team and school psychologist Ms Jessica Buchhorn.
Parkview Public School's early years learning framework initiative 'Bright Beginnings' continues to provide outstanding early years educational experiences for four-year-olds in the year before they commence primary schooling.
Parent and carers wishing to register their children for this program which runs 9.15am to 11.45am Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday can contact the school.
Parkview's long running 0-5 playgroup continues in the Parkview PS Hall on Thursday's from 9.15am to 10.45am. Play-based learning experiences and a healthy morning tea are guaranteed.
Whitton Murrami Public School prides itself in its strong sense of connection through developing positive relationships and embracing community spirit.
Our children enjoy a strong rapport with staff and students across all stage levels at our school. There is a shared concern for the students learning and wellbeing. Small class sizes offer students tailored instruction to meet their individual learning needs, a teaching and learning program where they are challenged but feel safe and supported.
Technology enhanced learning has continued to remain a focus at Whitton Murrami Public School. We are now proud partners with the Murrumbidgee Academy of Stem Excellence (MASE) where our students are connected through virtual classrooms for weekly STEM lessons. Through the T4L STEM Shareware program students have been able to access the latest technology devices including 3D Printers, Robotics and Virtual Reality Kits.
Whitton Murrami Public School caters for academically gifted students with high potential through the shared enrolment of students with AURORA College. Students connect with their teachers and classmates in timetabled lessons through a cutting-edge virtual learning environment.
The school runs a successful Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Program providing every student with their own garden plot and weekly cooking lessons.
An intensive Kindergarten transition program, 'Little Scholars' is provided by the school to support young learners in developing the necessary skills for transitioning into formal schooling.