LIVING with multiple sclerosis every day is not easy.
With that in mind, the Leeton shire community has gotten behind one of its very own who is doing just that.
Jackie Retallick was diagnosed with MS around a year-and-a-half ago.
While she could be forgiven for shutting the doors and keeping everyone out, Ms Retallick has been making it her mission, particularly in the past month to do what she can to bring awareness to the condition.
MS, sometimes referred to as the "invisible disease", is a chronic neurological disease with no known cause or cure. Three out of four people with MS are women.
Most are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40.
As part of her decision to raise awareness and vital funds for MS research in Australia, Ms Retallick and a huge group of community members in Leeton took part in the May 50k Challenge.
As a result, Team Jackie have raised more than $17,000, which surpassed their goal of $15,000.
"It has been a group effort, which has been helped by Rise and Shine coming on board, a group heading to Canberra (recently) to participate in a 5km walk for MS run, walk and roll, an avenue walk (in Leeton) on May 28, a bake sale at the Pine Avenue street stall and donations buckets set up at Leeton Junior Rugby League games," friend Megan Purvis said.
Team Jackie has thanked all of these organisations and everyone who took part in the May 50k Challenge for their support and efforts throughout the month.
