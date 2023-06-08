Parkview Public School prepares for 2024 school enrolments Advertising Feature

Embracing community spirit with positivity and curiosity

PARKVIEW Public School's acclaimed Kindergarten Transition Program provides children who are commencing school in 2024 a 14-week transition program to assist with school readiness in preparation for beginning of Kindergarten.

The program commences on August 23, and focuses upon developing confidence in children in relation to their new educational environment, staff and peers and compliments the fundamental learning skills already being built in early childhood.

The program is supported by a complimentary bus service and supervised by Parkview staff which picks up children from early childhood centres, identified family day care services and home addresses if required.

Parents and carers are encouraged to register children as soon as possible as the school finalises staffing and resources for the program.

Enrolment at Parkview Public School provides children with access to the most comprehensive learning experiences and opportunities supported by experienced and vibrant staff equipped with the most contemporary teaching skills.

Quality learning experiences cover all mandatory key learning areas and are complimented by modern learning resources including extensive investment in a range technological aids including personal learning devices, robotics and STEM based resources.



The school offers something for all interest areas, with dedicated programs in dance, band and choir headlining broad opportunities in the creative and practical arts.



In addition, significant sporting opportunities abound with a skills and participation focus employed and complimented by representative opportunities that include experiences at school, regional, state and national levels.

Parkview Public School has developed thorough student wellbeing programs that focus upon student engagement, safety and happiness linked to their learning environment and broader lifestyle.



The school's wellbeing programs are led by Youth Outreach Worker Anna Celi and focus upon capacity building for all individuals in a community environment.



All programs are supported by the school's learning support team and school psychologist Ms Jessica Buchhorn.

Parkview Public School's early years learning framework initiative 'Bright Beginnings' continues to provide outstanding early years educational experiences for four-year-olds in the year before they commence primary schooling.



Parent and carers wishing to register their children for this program which runs 9.15am to 11.45am Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday can contact the school.