BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 3
Situated on a generous 2.2-acre block, this exceptional property is an incredible opportunity to create the lifestyle of your dreams.
With a four-bedroom home and multiple sheds, the property offers endless possibilities for those seeking space, potential, and a taste of the country close to town.
Just a short distance from local amenities including shops, schools, and clubs, selling agent Craig Tyrell said this property offers all the space country with the convenience of town living.
"Enjoy the luxury of space to expand, create beautiful gardens, and tend the animals," he said.
With some renovation work, new owners have the freedom to tailor the property to their exact preferences.
