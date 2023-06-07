A 32-YEAR-OLD man will face court on Thursday, June 8 after he allegedly choked a woman at a home in Yanco.
The man has been charged following the alleged domestic violence incident, which happened about 12am on Thursday, March 9.
Police were called to the home in Cudgel Street at Yanco following reports of the domestic violence incident.
On arrival, officers from Murrumbidgee Police District were told an 18-year-old woman had been assaulted and threatened by a 32-year-old man.
Officers started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and, after extensive inquiries, detectives visited the Junee Correctional Centre on Wednesday, May 3.
It was then the 32-year-old man was charged with two counts of intentionally choke without consent, common assault and stalk/intimidate cause fear physical harm.
The man is due to appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday, June 8.
