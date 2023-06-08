LEETON'S youngest basketballers have been learning the intricacies of the game during the recent Aussie Hoops and miniball programs.
The autumn session of these initiatives finished up on June 2, with many of the youngsters recognised for their on-court efforts and skill improvements.
Co-ordinator Lacey Chilko said was pleased with how successful the program was this time around.
She thanked the assistance from the dedicated team of junior coaches and referees from the Leeton Eagles ranks.
The Aussie Hoops program is for kindergarten and year 1 students, with miniball for those in year 2.
Across the board there were good numbers in both the boys and girls groups and a huge improvement was established in skills and confidence among the young players.
Aussie Hoops and miniball work in introducing the young players to basic skills and shows they how to develop their game.
The final session involved some fun activities and prize giveaways.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There was also awards given out to those who showed solid skill improvement and sportsmanship during the autumn session.
Aussie Hoops
Evie Capstick and Judd Morrison.
Girls miniball
Valentina Armanini and Ava Bullock.
Boys miniball
Charlie Harrison and Drake Lang.
The next sessions kick off in September, with registrations opening in August. More photos online at www.irrigator.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.