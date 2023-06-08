THE wait continues for upgrade work to begin in Leeton's Chelmsford Place.
The redevelopment of the area has been in the pipeline for many years now.
However, in more recent times the enormity of the project has had to be reduced and plans changed as a result.
After the initial scope was rejected on price, a reduced scope of works was negotiated with Leeton Shire Council's preferred tenderer, Boots Civil.
This new reduced scope of works will entail the construction of new footpaths, tree plantings, the production of the Chelmsford Place Water Tower Projection Story and other smaller works inside the central median.
Prices for these aspects of the project have been provided and are currently being assessed by council's project management team.
The full scope of works is set to be delivered at a later stage, with the project to be 100 per cent funded through grants from NSW Open Spaces Legacy Fund and the NSW Stronger Country Communities.
However, this does exclude the initially-incurred costs for designs and preliminaries, and ongoing project management.
Leeton shire Tony Reneker was looking forward to work beginning in Chelmsford Place as soon as everything was in place.
"The aim of the project is to create an open, continuous, vibrant, and inclusive parkland setting that restores Sir Walter Burley Griffin's vision of a central town square with bold features," councillor Reneker said.
"I for one can't wait to see this realised.
"We will continue to update the community as we hit major milestones."
Final contract negotiations are still underway, with a start date for the work expected to be announced soon.
