THE Leeton United Football Club is preparing for a milestone occasion, marking 100 years of soccer in Leeton.
To celebrate, the club will be holding a huge day of festivities on Saturday, June 17 with several fixtures set down.
All junior GDFA teams and senior men and women's games will be played on the one day at the Leeton town ovals, including against old rivals in Hanwood.
It was back in 1923 that Leeton shire was first introduced to the game of soccer.
According to the Leeton United Football Club it was in 1923 that a touring Chinese national team sparked interest in soccer in the shire when they visited.
It was after this visit that a team was formed by Tom Hughes, who led the way in establishing a side.
The first match was played against a team from what was then known as the Yanco Equipment Farm.
Leeton ran out winners 4-0 on that particular occasion.
Following on from this initial success, a local competition was formed.
Teams from the area, including Griffith, Yenda, Barellan, Murrami and Hanwood all took part.
Leeton United president Rod Harrison said the entire community was welcome to attend the upcoming centenary festivities.
"As a celebration of 100 years of soccer in Leeton we will be hosting all our junior and senior teams playing against Hanwood at the town ovals, with seven matches to be played starting at 9.30am and continuing until 6.50pm when the first grade team takes to the field under lights ... it should be a great day of football," Harrison said.
"Full catering all day will be on offer and plenty of under cover seating available."
The first grade men's match will be the first time this season the two teams have met following on from last year's grand final where Leeton came from behind to claim a stunning premiership win.
The huge day of football action is open for all to attend, including anyone who has a past or current affiliation with the club.
However, community members are also invited to attend to help the club celebrate the occasion - you don't need to have a connection to the club to head down and watch the displays of competition on the day.
Leeton United has had a proud history throughout its years and, while its focus is on the field, it has also played a huge role in developing young talent through its junior competitions.
The club is also regularly involved in community events and occasions, lending a hand where necessary.
Leeton United has also thanked everyone who has supported the club over the years, including sponsors, which has ensured its success and the ability to keep going every season.
