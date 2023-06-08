LEETON'S under 15s representative netball side have had a stellar carnival season leading into this weekend's Senior State Titles in Newcastle.
The side's season so far has been highlighted by three key achievements on the netball court so far.
They were the under 15s runners-up at both the Orange and West Wyalong carnivals, as well as the division runners-up in Wagga.
Coached by Tayla Kelly, the team has been putting in plenty of hard work in the lead up to this weekend's huge three-day competition where they will play 18 games.
Maree Kelly from the Leeton Netball Association said the girls were expecting to put in a good performance throughout the event.
"A lot the team is made up from girls from all over the place ... they play for the association as they attend boarding school (in Leeton shire)," Kelly said.
"They've done really well. There's also been a couple of players who have come in late and they have fitted in really well too.
"We're looking forward to seeing what sort of results they come back with from the weekend."
The under 15s team will play in division four.
"I'd expect them to finish in the top end of division four," Kelly said.
As well as playing and competing in various netball carnivals in the lead up to the Senior State Titles, the side has also been working hard at training in a bid to step up their game.
"Their focus is on being positive and ensuring they play as a team," Kelly said.
"That way you get the best out of them. We're not all good at everything, but we all have our strengths.
"We tend to teach the girls to play to each other's strengths and that creates a really good atmosphere on the court and translates into good results."
Kelly said the team would be "paced" to ensure they can tolerate the heavy game workload over the weekend.
She said each of the girls was looking forward to competing, having missed out in their earlier representative netball years due to COVID restrictions and cancellations.
