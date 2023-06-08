The Irrigator

Leeton Netball Association's representative under 15s team gunning for wins at 2023 Senior State Titles

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's under 15s representative netball team has big hopes for the Senior State Titles this weekend in Newscastle. Picture supplied
Leeton's under 15s representative netball team has big hopes for the Senior State Titles this weekend in Newscastle. Picture supplied

LEETON'S under 15s representative netball side have had a stellar carnival season leading into this weekend's Senior State Titles in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.