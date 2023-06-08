A FULL complement of talented students will bring the School of Rock stage show to life in the coming weeks.
From live music and song to back stage efforts, costume and everything in between, Leeton High School's School of Rock musical is ready to be in the spotlight.
Four shows are being planned as students and staff busily put the final touches on all aspects of the production.
More than 80 students are involved in the show as performers, backstage, sound, lighting, front of house, hair and makeup. Many more have been involved in building elements of the set and props.
Numerous staff are participating in a range of roles from front-of-house and ticket sales to poster and programs, costumes and set construction. Community members have also been assisting with various elements.
Leeton High music teacher Beck Van Den Heuvel said School of Rock had been on the wish list for some time.
"We've always wanted to do this show, but have been waiting for a time where we had enough students who could play instruments and wanted to be in the show," she said.
"This musical is about kids playing music. It has two live bands in it and we just didn't feel right about having students have to mime playing instruments. We also chose it because it's a pretty iconic movie that most people know."
The School of Rock stage show is based on the popular movie of the same name, featuring music from musical royalty Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Auditions for the show were held in December and, since then, everyone has been putting in big hours to make it a success.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've been running rehearsals five days a week for six months," Mrs Van Den Heuvel said. "The rehearsals are before and after school and on the weekends.
"It's been great to see their skills and confidence develop and great to see the camaraderie between the students from all ages."
"It's also wonderful working with students in the crew. From backstage, sound and lighting to front of house and promotion.
"While they are only just starting their journey with us, they are working really hard and are an essential element to the show. We simply could not perform without them."
Two matinee performances will be held on June 27 and June 28 at 11am and two evening performances will take to the stage on June 28 and June 29 at 7pm.
Tickets can be purchased from the school's front office in person or via phone.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.