"CELEBRITY" mathematics genius and teacher Eddie Woo has delivered three workshops to help cultivate a positive towards the subject at Yanco Agricultural High School.
Eddie held three student workshops at the school on Monday, June 5 highlighting how maths can be playful and how it can provide perspective, reason and connectedness to many real world contexts.
Having studied agriculture at James Ruse Agricultural High School, Eddie was also keen to check out the YAHS ag plot.
He said it was like taking a trip down memory lane, despite not actually having gone to Yanco himself.
"Eddie has a way of engaging a room, so students thoroughly enjoyed listening to his stories, asking questions and being immersed in games, while actually practising mathematical thinking," YAHS trainer for the mathematics growth team Sally Cassilles said.
"Teachers from local secondary, primary and central schools also had the opportunity to dive deep into an interactive workshop on Monday afternoon (with Eddie), to develop strategies to improve student mathematical understanding, reasoning and communicating."
YAHS is one of 14 schools in the state that has a mathematics growth trainer on site, with Mrs Cassilles taking on the role this year.
"This has resulted in the development of practices to make mathematics fun, engaging and practical being adopted for our students," principal Marni Milne said.
"The initiative also funds the inclusion of additional maths staff, which enables our maths teachers to have time to work together and engage in quality professional learning.
"We are very fortunate to have our school as part of Eddie Woo's mathematics growth team and this is having a positive impact on both our students and staff."
