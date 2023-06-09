The murmuring of excitement is building for the upcoming Australian Art Deco Festival in July.
The diverse offerings of sights, sounds and events reflect the vibrancy of our community.
Festivals, exhibitions, markets, and events inject growth into our economy inviting Australia to taste and see our community that is worthy to live in, work in and invest in.
Arts and culture are a featuring are a centrepiece of Leeton, and this flourishing energy continues with the Creative Blend Festival taking centre stage on September 29 to October 1 at the Whitton Malt House.
Our keynote speaker for the opening gala dinner is Australian author John Marsden, who boasts a stellar career that has been recognised with the Lloyd O'Neil Award for lifelong services to the Australian book industry.
His numerous works include Tomorrow When the War Began, which was also successful as a movie.
This is a fantastic coup for our region and those savvy enough to get their tickets early will feast on inspiration at the John Marsden writing workshop.
The Creative Blend Festival is the perfect platform for our creatives, writers, thespians, and artists to attend and promote their unique gifting to a diverse audience.
We have secured incredible talent from the area to hold workshops, including 'Calibrate Connection' to inspire the writer within, 'Music and Lyrics' to draw out the compelling stories in song, 'The Art and the Interview' and 'Journalism 101' for those wanting to try their hand in the media and magazine world.
I am certain these incredible opportunities will shine a spotlight on our talent and secure our region as the arts and cultural hub of the Riverina.
Australian author John Marsden will be here soon.
Stay tuned for more information and how to take part.
