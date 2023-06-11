The Irrigator
Home/News/Court and Crime

Aron Stewart to spend 18 months off driving and serve two year community corrections order for police pursuit

By The Irrigator
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:58am, first published June 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learner driver who led police pursuit to spend 18 months off road
Learner driver who led police pursuit to spend 18 months off road

A Leeton learner driver will spend 18 months off the road after he was convicted of leading police on a pursuit in April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.