LEETON'S golf clubhouse plans are being re-worked and re-designed once more in another step on the path to rebuilding.
The clubhouse was demolished more than a decade ago, but in more recent years golfers have been working to create a new structure to be not just their home, but a place for the community to gather and hold events.
However, like most projects in recent times, a spanner has been thrown in the works thanks to increased costings and the like.
At its monthly meeting in May, the board of the Leeton Golf Club unanimously decided to immediately proceed with the construction of a new clubhouse.
According to the board, the type and cost of construction had been a subject of much discussion over many months, but now was the time to move forward.
"The type of building will be a scaled down version of the plan approved at a special general meeting of our members some time ago, but it will still be the basic structure containing male and female toilets, an office, bar area of about 9x9m and an open deck at the rear," Leeton Golf Club president John Martin said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Revised plans and specifications are being prepared for submission to the initial three builders who tendered for the original construction with the intention the (clubhouse) can be constructed at a cost within the amount of funds available."
It is hoped the pro shop will also be factored into the plans and relocated from its current place at the entry to the golf course, but these designs are still being finalised and costed.
The board has about $1 million at its disposal for the clubhouse construction.
This consists of a NSW government Regional Sport Facility Fund grant of $425,000, a $400,000 financial commitment from the Celi family, $100,000 from Leeton Shire Council and $50,000 from the golf club.
"The golf club has slightly more than that amount in accumulated funds at the moment," Mr Martin said.
"This building will be part of what is anticipated to be a three-stage construction and is designed so additional (phases) will take place by adding on to this initial building when more funds become available through further grants and direction contributions.
The club has thanked council for its continued support of the project.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.