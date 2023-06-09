LEETON High School's Sebastian Crelley will represent NSW at the National Under 15s AFL Championships after excellent performances on the representative field of late.
Sebastian, 14, was chosen after originally being selected in the Riverina team to contest a carnival in Albury against sides from Sydney, North Coast and South Coast.
From there he was selected in the Combined High Schools side that took on Combined Catholic College and Combined Independent School teams, again at a competition in Albury.
It was from here his name was put forward for the NSW All Schools team, which will now head to Ballarat in July for the National Under 15s AFL Championships.
Sebastian, who has dreams of being drafted to an AFL side in the future, said being chosen for the team was a "huge surprise".
"I was quite surprised, I didn't think I played that well," Sebastian said.
Sebastian's preferred position is the back flank.
He will spend the coming weeks working on his fitness ahead of the national championships, as well as continuing his weekend football with his junior team at the North Albury Hoppers.
Sebastian is also not the only Leeton student to make the team, with St Francis College's Jaxon Steele and Isaac Conlan also making the cut.
NSW coach Heath Russell said all players did the region proud.
"There was a high quality and all the boys could consider themselves unlucky in terms of selection but hopefully they learnt something out of a higher standard of footy," Russell said.
Sebastian was pleased there would be some familiar faces in the team from Leeton and was hopeful the team would perform well at the national carnival.
"Based on last year's result, NSW was on the bottom end of the ladder, but I feel like we could turn it around this year," Sebastian said.
"It looks like a pretty strong side.
"The best thing about playing footy is playing with your mates.
"You meet a lot of new friends while playing, it's just fun."
