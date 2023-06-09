The Irrigator

Leeton High School's Sebastian Crelley selected in NSW All Schools team

By Talia Pattison
June 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Sebastian Crelley has been selected in the NSW All Schools team to contest the National Under 15s AFL Championships in Ballarat in July. Picture by Talia Pattison
LEETON High School's Sebastian Crelley will represent NSW at the National Under 15s AFL Championships after excellent performances on the representative field of late.

