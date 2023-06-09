A MORE perfect location for the Australian Art Deco Festival you will not find.
Leeton's Hydro Hotel has played a big role in the annual festival in recent years, but in 2023, the venue will be stepping up its involvement.
Back by popular demand will be the High Rollers night at the Hydro, which is the official kick off party for the festival on July 7.
Residents and visitors alike are invited to attend this casino-style event, which features canapes, dancing, entertainment and much more.
This event has become a favourite each year and is promising to deliver again in 2023.
Other events to feature at the Hydro Hotel on July 7 will be an adults dance workshop and cocktail making.
The adults dance workshop and cocktail making events will continue the following day at the Hydro on July 8, as well as a paint and sip activity with morning and afternoon sessions that same day.
Rounding out the weekend will be Sunday brunch on July 9 featuring delicious food and music from Electro Swiggety.
The Hydro Hotel is straight out of the art deco era, having been completed on August 28, 1919. It was an accommodation house for senior and administrative personnel in the development of the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The hotel was expanded and licensed in 1924 when prohibition in the MIA was repealed.
As well as being a venue for so many events this time around, the Hydro will also provide accommodation for visitors coming to town for the festival.
"We're fully booked out ... we've already had people booking in for 2024 as well," Hydro Hotel's Rose Gordon said.
"I think people like coming and staying here for the festival because the building itself is so special and from that era. It continues to have that charm about it, which people like.
"The events are open to visitors and residents, we're looking forward to it."
Dressing up for the events is also a must and, for those seeking a little inspiration, the Hydro has everyone covered.
On June 24 and July 1, House of Arel and Deco by Lanny-Lou will be setting up shop at the Hydro to sell art-deco inspired clothing to make sure everyone has their outfits sorted ahead of the three-day festival.
Full information about the events at the Hydro as part of the festival and to purchase tickets, leetonartdecofestival.com.au.
The website is also the one-stop shop for all of the event information happening across the huge weekend in Leeton.
