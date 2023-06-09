THE finalists have been decided following the completion of the last round of the Leeton Soldiers Club autumn squash competition.
Giants are the top team in Monday's competition and they scored a 2-1 win over Magpies, who finished last. Adrian Sheldrick and Ondria Miller were too good for Zac Fairweather and Jacob Mills respectively, however Miranda Tait lost to Ruby Miller.
Third-placed Swifts beat second-placed Firebirds 2-1.
Charmaine Lee defeated Antoinette Taylor 3-1 to give Firebirds a good start but Brendon Looby evened the score with a 3-1 win over Alec Tait. Brodie Lashbrook sealed victory for Swifts with a hard fought 3-2 win over Gary Thompson.
Katie McAliece and Trinity Taylor scored 3-1 victories over Jackson Bullivant and Simone Bruno respectively to secure a 2-1 win for Vixens against Fevers.
Alayna Croucamp got Fevers on the scoresheet with a 3-1 win over Garry Walker.
Semi finals: Giants v Vixens and Firebirds v Swifts.
Sharks are runaway leaders in Wednesday's competition, but they suffered a 2-1 loss to fourth-placed Panthers.
Simone Bruno beat Cadell Thompson and Cooper Boardman won the fifth game 12-10 to overcome Jacob Harrison but Brendon Looby went down to Jack Miller.
Second-placed Cowboys crushed the Eels 3-0 without dropping a game.
Brad Woolner beat Anthony Iannelli, Paul Payne was too good for Jackson Bullivant and Simone Bruno defeated Bear Wynn.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Callum Sheldrick had a 3-1 win against Eden Reilly to get Roosters on the board against Storm.
Ruby Miller beat Lizette Taylor-Gown 3-1 to level the contest a 1-1. In the match-of-the-week, devoted NRL Storm supporter Tony Naimo had to stage a big recovery as he dropped the first two games to Nick Croucamp but fought back to win 3-2 and seal a 2-1 victory for Storm.
Semi finals: Sharks v Panthers and Cowboys v Storm.
Demons finished first in Thursday's competition following a 2-1 victory over Cats.
Jackson Goman and Naomi Rawle scored comfortable wins against Brodie Lashbrook and Isabel Thompson respectively, but Will Nardi got one back for Cats with a 3-1 victory against Jason Curry. Second-placed Lions downed Tigers 2-1.
Brent Lister outplayed Miranda Tait and Col Thompson won the points that mattered to overcome Sean Ryan 11-8, 12-10, 12-10.
Tigers winner was Narelle Ryan who defeated Nicole Onwuekwe 3-1.
Declan Ryan downed Anthony Iannelli 3-1 to clinch a 2-1 win for Swans against Dockers.
Hayden Farrugia had a 3-1 win over Alec Tait but Finley Sales lost to Garry Walker in four.
Semi finals: Demons v Cats and Lions v Swans.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.