Overnight rain had numbers slightly down at last week's social bowls at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
Leo Plant returned from a short layoff in fine form inspiring his teammates Greg Bowyer and Ken O'Connell to a 10-shot, 21-11 victory over club president Len Eason's side.
Plant's outfit won 13 of the 18 ends played.
After leading for the majority of the game, John Leech's team conceded six of the final seven ends to Greg Caffery, Bill Creber and Rattles Retallick to be beaten 17-13.
A David Noad resting toucher wasn't enough to get his team over the line against Bob Bunbury, Neil Condron and Gary Piltz.
Bunbury's side won convincingly 16-10.
The last contest of the afternoon was a pairs match between Dennis Dean and Alan Breed against Larry Harrison and Rob Graham.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On the final end and, in a last-ditch effort to snatch victory, Dean sent a classic delivery nestling his bowl comfortably against the jack, but unfortunately it was on the neighbouring rink after an uncharacteristic wrong bias.
This allowed Harrison and Graham to secure a 20-16 victory.
Resting touchers were recorded by Bowyer, Noad and Harrison while the only wrong bias belonged to Dean.
Saturday had 16 players take to the greens.
John Leech, Len Clare and Alan Breed proved far too talented for Len Eason's side, winning 13 of the 18 ends played to record a decisive 24-8 victory.
Bill Mitchell was untroubled in recording a 23-17 win over Phil Morris, while in the final match of the day Mark Lemon came from a 20-4 deficit to fall just short against Shaun Snudden, who registered a very lucky 27-24 victory.
Resting touchers were recorded by Lemon, Rob Graham and Bill Watt.
