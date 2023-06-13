The Irrigator
Leeton police arrested the 24-year-old woman, charging her with multiple offences

By Talia Pattison
June 13 2023 - 4:00pm
The motorbike rider was arrested and will now face court.
A WOMAN attempted to run from Leeton police after falling from a motorbike over the long weekend.

