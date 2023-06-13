A WOMAN attempted to run from Leeton police after falling from a motorbike over the long weekend.
Police spotted the woman, 24, riding the unregistered motorbike on a footpath just before 5.30pm on Sunday, June 11.
Police said the woman fell from the motorbike at the intersection of Oak Street and Coolibah Street and then left on foot.
She was apprehended by police a short distance away and placed under arrest.
Officers conducted a breath test, which returned a positive result.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The woman was taken to the Leeton Police Station where a further breath analysis returned a reading of 0.054.
Checks revealed the woman's driver's licence was endorsed disqualified until February next year.
The woman was issued with a court attendance notice for driving while disqualified, low range PCA and using an unregistered motor vehicle.
