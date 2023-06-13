DESPITE significant rainfall being predicted during the first week of winter in Leeton, just 9.4mm of rain was recorded.
Large amounts of rainfall had been in the works for Leeton shire and, while there was some drips and drops across week one of the winter months, it amounted to very little. Instead, residents have been treated to a relatively warm start to the cold months.
The first days of winter produced stunning sunshine, with temperatures reaching 21.9 degrees on Sunday, June 4 and 21.4 the day prior.
The long weekend also produced plenty of sunshine across Saturday and Sunday before clouds rolled in on Monday and a short thunderstorm formed on Tuesday.
Residents can expect the end of the week to have temperatures of 18 degrees on Friday and Saturday.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, below average rainfall is very likely for much of Australia from July to September.
The BoM said maximum temperatures for this period are also expected to be warmer than the median.
This forecast is influenced by a number of factors, including likely warming in the tropical Pacific Ocean past El Nino thresholds, the potential development of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole and record warm oceans globally.
