RECOLLECTIONS and memories of a long-time resident have been reflected in a new display right in the centre of Leeton.
Cynthia Arel has interpreted the recollections of Julie Maytom in a window display that captures elements from her childhood in Stanbridge and Parkview, as well as her passion for Fivebough Wetlands.
The project is on show in the window of the Leeton Community Op Shop and is the final component of the Leeton Memories initiative.
"I made notes and focused on her early childhood, particularly the red dirt and when she talked about Parkview, like climbing trees in the scrubby setting prior to the school being built," Mrs Arel said.
Residents can also listen to Mrs Maytom's memories via audio-streaming linked in the QR code shown in the window of the op shop.
"I thought I'd be working on it earlier this year, but I'm glad this exhibition came after a history unit that I recently completed," Mrs Arel said.
"Memory is not exactly how it happened, so I'm layering old and new. I find it interesting to think how memory works, the way things that mightn't have been a great experience become lessons of resilience over time.
"Originally my intention was to use chronological layers, but that's not how memory works."
The interview with Mrs Maytom was conducted by Kathy Tenison of Storymaster Audio and collected details from throughout her life, including the Carlton Cafe that was next door to the current display, which is where she met husband Paul Maytom.
The Leeton Memories project was developed by Red Earth Ecology as a way of bringing colour to windows on the main street and to prompt discussion of change.
"We're stoked that Cynthia joined in and we are grateful to the team at the op shop for the chance to use their location and its visibility within town," said Jason Richardson.
"This project has been a wonderful way to get to know people, as well as share some history of the region."
One surprise was learning the artist and subject already have a connection.
"Julie and I are actually related," Mrs Arel said.
"Her dad and my grandmother were cousins and she went to school with my aunty, so the places she talks about are those I've heard about or visited."
The project has also been a platform to demonstrate a spectrum of creative activity in the Shire.
Leeton Memories is supported by Western Riverina Arts and Create NSW through funding from the NSW government.
