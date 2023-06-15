A popular Leeton wellness and anti aging spa is set to expand to Griffith.
It's hoped Pine Avenue's Haus of Vitality will be operating in the Griffith Crystal Plaza by mid this year.
A shop fit-out is on the way over the coming months and once up and running, the spa will offer an infrared sauna, salt therapy, massage lounge, advanced skin treatments, and LED lounge..
The Griffith service will also have an ice bath and a sport recovery area.
"The ice bath offers a host of benefits from cardiovascular to muscle recovery. It will compliment our sport recovery area well and will add that further element to Haus of Vitality," Leeton owner, Bree Tucker said.
While Mrs Tucker had always planned on expanding her business, an influx of residents making the trip to Leeton to utalise her services confirmed the need for a Griffith outlet.
"We also get a lot of travellers from nearby areas such as tourists.
"The core aim is to offer regional and rural towns a nearby health and wellness centre and based on the response, its needed.
"I do a lot of surveys for those who have bookings to keep on top of what they would like and this has has further indicated this."
Set to operate the Griffith centre will be business partner and Leeton native Elise Gulloni.
"When I spoke about opening in Griffith she eagerly jumped on board as a partner," Ms Tucker said.
"We do envision some work to occur yet at the Griffith location. We want to try and capture what we've done in Leeton as much as possible and focus on being a luxury health spa.
"Once we open, we plan to hire additional staff, including beauty therapists and receptionists.
"We're really looking forward to coming to Griffith and being a part of the community," Mrs Tucker said.
You can find out more information about Haus of Vitality on its website, where bookings can also be made.
The business is also on social media on Instagram at @hausofvitality and Facebook by searching the business name.
