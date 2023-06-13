A PARKVIEW Public School student can lay claim to being a state champion.
Chayce Powles achieved the title after representing with his Riverina PSSA team at the NSWPSSA Boys AFL Championships in Batemans Bay recently.
The three-day championships had plenty of success for Chayce and his team, with Riverina winning the NSW title for the first time in-six years.
Chayce played predominantly forward and in the midfield for a team that went through the carnival undefeated, proving to slick for the Combined Independent Schools side, MacKillop and Sydney North in the pool games before resounding victories over North Coast in the quarter finals and Polding in the semi-finals.
This set them up a grand final re-match with CIS, which Riverina won by 27 points.
Chayce is a year 6 student, who also plays for the Leeton-Whitton Crows. He was excited by his achievements, something Parkview PS principal and NSWPSSA AFL convener Travis Irvin said was richly deserved.
"Chayce has worked hard at all aspects of his game this year and has been successful through a long selection process to be a part of this team," Irvin said.
"Winning the state title with a talented Riverina team really is the icing on the cake."
The victory was part of a busy week for Parkview students in Batemans Bay, with Zeanna Johnstone and Miah Weymouth both representing at the Girls State AFL Championships hosted in the coastal town.
Both girls played some outstanding football, with Zeanna representing Southern Inland who finished fourth at the event, while Miah was a late inclusion in the event after an injury to a Metropolitan East player, with her team finishing third at the championships.
