The two drivers in Leeton both had their licence suspended for three months each

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
Two drivers will be off the roads for three months each.
TWO Leeton drivers will spend time away from the wheel after allegedly being found drink driving over the long weekend.

