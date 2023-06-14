TWO Leeton drivers will spend time away from the wheel after allegedly being found drink driving over the long weekend.
A 57-year-old woman driving a Honda sedan was stopped by police for a roadside breath test about 12.55am on Saturday, June 10, which allegedly returned a positive result.
She was arrested and taken to Leeton Police Station where a further breath analysis returned a result of 0.063.
The woman was issued with an infringement notice for low range PCA and her driver's licence was suspended for three months.
In the second incident, a 33-year-old man was stopped by police for a roadside breath test on Yanco Avenue about 8pm on Saturday, June 10.
After allegedly returning a positive breath test, the man was arrested and taken to Leeton Police Station where further testing showed a positive reading of 0.074.
The man was also issued with a fine for low range PCA and his driver's licence was suspended for three months.
