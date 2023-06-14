FOR the first time in many weeks, Leeton-Whitton's netballers will be on the road.
The Crows have enjoyed a run of matches on their home court at Leeton Showgtround, but on Saturday they will be on the highway to Collingullie where they will face off with the fourth-placed Demons.
Both teams come into the match fresh from the long weekend bye, with the A grade Crows hoping to improve on their last outing, which was a loss to MCUE in round eight.
The fourth-placed Demons will also hunting down a victory following their round eight loss to the Griffith Swans, 45-37.
Leeton-Whitton have spent the break working on several areas of their game, which they are hoping to improve on throughout this season.
The young team has been showing glimpses of excellent form, even against many of the bigger and stronger sides in the competition.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park will provide another challenge for Leeton-Whitton, but if they can stick to their game plan and structure, there is no doubting they will push the Demons on the day.
This weekend's away match is the first of two on the road, with another tough challenge coming Leeton-Whitton's way in round 10 against the Griffith Swans.
They will then return home in round 11 against Narrandera.
