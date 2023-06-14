The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton's netballers on the road in round nine to take on Collingullie-Glenfield Park

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Irvin looks down court for a team mate. Picture by Talia Pattison
Madeline Irvin looks down court for a team mate. Picture by Talia Pattison

FOR the first time in many weeks, Leeton-Whitton's netballers will be on the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.