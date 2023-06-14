Rivalries will hit fever pitch on Saturday as Leeton make the trip to the Yanco Sportsground to take on arch-rivals Yanco-Wamoon.
It's a tale of two sides with contrasting fortunes, but a derby always gives sides extra motivation to elevate their game.
Defending premiers, Leeton has started the season with mixed fortunes and will be heading into the game looking to continue their two-game undefeated run.
Elli Gill has been a revelation at full-back and is the leading try scorer for the Greens through the first six rounds, and her input will be crucial for the Greens' success.
A victory for the Greens this weekend will help them keep pace with the top three, as they currently sit one point behind third-placed Yenda.
It has been another tough start to the season for the Hawks, but they showed periods of promise against the Blueheelers.
If the Hawks were able to pull off an upset, it would be the first time they have defeated Leeton since the 2019 final.
