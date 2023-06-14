The Irrigator

Leeton Greens take on Yanco-Wamoon in Group 20 League Tag

By Liam Warren
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:39am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rivalries will hit fever pitch on Saturday as Leeton make the trip to the Yanco Sportsground to take on arch-rivals Yanco-Wamoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.