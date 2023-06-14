LEETON-WHITTON have winning on their mind this weekend against a side just one place above them on the ladder.
The Crows will line up against seventh-placed Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday at Crossroads Oval in what should be an interesting fixture.
The Demons come into the game with two wins to their name and will be looking to bounce back after being trounced by Griffith in the week before the long weekend general bye.
On the other hand, Leeton-Whitton have one victory in their column this season, they too come into the match after a loss to MCUE before the bye, but it was a game they took plenty of confidence from.
"I thought it was a really positive game for us," coach Tom Groves said.
"We didn't go into our shell, we played some good footy. The first quarter and our execution let us down, but we gave ourselves some real opportunities in that game."
Leeton-Whitton expect to welcome back Dan Hillam and Will Wakeman this weekend, which will be two big inclusions for the side.
Preparation for this weekend's game has also been all systems go for Leeton-Whitton.
While other teams spent the long weekend general bye giving their sides a refresh, the Crows kept hard work going.
"We had the (club) bye only a couple of weeks before the long weekend, so we were able to give everyone time to refresh then, but this time around we got some good training sessions in," Groves said.
"The boys trained really well over the last week-and-a-bit."
While other teams might be quick to dismiss the Crows, within themselves the goal is to always still win.
"You always want to be winning," Groves said.
"That is always the goal. If we can keep improving, and I think we have, then I believe we can test those quality sides.
"This weekend is another good test against 'Gullie and the boys are up to the challenge.
"We're looking forward to it and to the back end of the season as well."
IN OTHER NEWS:
In recent weeks the Crows have switched up their structure, which Groves said had been making a difference in how the team was playing.
He knows Collingullie will be fired up following their most recent loss to Griffith, but was hopeful his young side could push the Demons.
"They'll be looking for a bit of consistency in their game," Groves said.
"I'm sure that game against Griffith would have given them a lot of motivation, so hopefully it hasn't woken the beast up to much.
"I think if we keep tracking the way we are tracking and play the footy we know we can, we'll definitely be in it on Saturday.
"Our structural changes have really helped the balance the side."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.