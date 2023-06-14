BRINGING Italian culture and heritage to life was the aim of a unique occasion at one of Leeton's aged care facilities.
Italian Republic Day was celebrated at the RFBI Leeton Masonic Village earlier this month, with many special touches added throughout the event.
To mark the occasion, there was a lively gathering of residents, students from St Joseph's Primary School and members of Leeton's Italian community, who all came together to foster cultural exchange and provide a platform for our Italian residents to connect with their heritage and language.
Within the village community there are four Italian residents, three hailing from Calabria, often referred to the "toe of the boot" and one from Sardinia, the second-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea.
These residents were joined by enthusiastic year five students from St Joseph's, who have been studying Italian as part of their curriculum.
RFBI Leeton Masonic Village lifestyle co-ordinator Joanne Edwards and Stella Puntoriero, worked together for several years to celebrate this special holiday within the village.
Together, with one of the resident's granddaughters, they organised to bring in traditional homemade Italian almond bread, cannolis and cherry butter cookies.
They also set a joyful ambiance with lively Italian music. Not only did the students engage in conversation with everyone in Italian, but they also showcased their talent by singing Italian songs and dancing to the music.
"It was a great opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate with our Italian residents," Ms Edwards said.
"The children could practice their Italian language and the residents could speak in their native language."
To sustain the Italian festivities and continue promoting cultural exchange, RFBI Leeton Masonic Village will host a weekly Italian coffee shop meeting throughout the month of June.
These gatherings will provide a platform for residents, students and community members to further immerse themselves in Italian culture.
