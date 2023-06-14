FOR some the art deco era was a time of glitz and glamour, but for others it was symbolised by struggles.
It is this part of history the Rotary Club of Leeton Central will be tapping into when it hosts Lionel's Bootleg Smokehouse - a first-time event as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
Named in honour of the late Lionel Weston, who was one of the founding members of the club, the event will tap into the depression of the time, with attendees called on to wear costumes and outfits that are era appropriate for that period.
The evening at the Leeton Jockey Club promises a throwback to this time as those who take part enjoy delicious stews, breads and soups, reminiscent of the food from those tough days of the 1920s and 1930s.
Electro Swiggety will have everyone up dancing and signing, while Jack's Hit will also play.
A bar will be operating, but for though mischief-makers among the group, drinks will also be sold from the boot of the car to further tap into the time.
The event is a fundraiser for the club, with all proceeds to go directly back into community groups and organisations, but those wanting to take part need to hurry as only 200 tickets are available for the evening on July 8.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rotary Club of Leeton Central president Craig Watson said the idea was to have an event that appealed to both Leeton shire residents and festival visitors.
"It's going to be a night of good-old fashioned fun," he said.
"We wanted to do something to honour Lionel's memory and to also have one big major fundraiser for the club, with all proceeds going back to the community.
"Tapping into the festival we thought this would be a great night for everyone. There'll be great food and fun. We've got the team from My Plan Connect helping out, as well as the Rotary Club of Leeton."
Earlier on in the day, the club will hold a Show and Shine, also on the grounds of the Leeton Jockey Club for all to enjoy.
For further information and tickets, visit leetonartdecofestival.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.