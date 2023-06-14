A GRAND final rematch in first grade will highlight a huge day of football for Leeton United on Saturday under lights.
Leeton United will host Hanwood at No. 1 Oval in what is expected to be an intense fixture, with the two teams known to be arch rivals.
That rivalry has been made prominent in recent years following two premiership victories to Leeton United in 2022 and 2020 against Hanwood.
The match will be the pinnacle of a huge day for Leeton United on Saturday, with the club hosting games throughout the day to celebrate 100 years of football in the town.
In first grade, Leeton United will be pushing hard for a victory, which is something the team hasn't tasted since round four against Wagga United.
What has followed since was a draw with South Wagga in round five, a loss to Lake Albert in round six and then two consecutive bye rounds.
Leeton United first grade coach Ethan Murphy expects to have a full squad to choose from, apart from their long-term injury losses this season.
The team had last Thursday off from training, but other than that the side has been working hard during the bye rounds.
"We speak about it every game, what's letting us down at the moment is the small things," Murphy said.
"So that is mostly what we have been working on at training.
"We need more communication, a bit of voice and lifting our intensity at the right time is also important for us."
The occasion of the day should be enough to lift the home side, with not just pride on the line over their old enemy, but also vital points.
While United hasn't won a game in just over a month, Murphy said there was no need to panic just yet.
"If we were talking in another five weeks time and we were tracking not great, then it would be a different story," he said.
"However, we're still in the first half of the year, we're coming off the bye ... it's not like we are going out saying it's 'do or die' for our season.
"It's definitely going to be the telling point of where we are sitting within ourselves though to be honest."
Residents have been urged to head along to the town ovals throughout the day to see teams of all ages involved in matches to celebrate to 100-year milestone.
"We're really looking forward to it," Murphy said.
"I think everyone enjoys having all our teams together playing on the one day, so to have a big occasion makes it even more special."
The first grade game will be played under lights from 6.50pm.
