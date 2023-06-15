Arthritis is a common problem in our pets as they age, but it is not just a problem for aged pets.
Arthritis can occur post injury or with autoimmune conditions.
It can also be a problem for our working dogs and horses.
While it is estimated around 10 per cent of cats and dogs have arthritic symptoms by the age of just one year, that figure jumps dramatically as they age.
In cats, about 90 per cent over the age of 12 years and 80 per cent of dogs over eight years suffer with painful joints.
Most symptoms begin as mild changes that we hardly notice.
Our pets may be slower to rise after sitting, not wanting to play as much or licking at their joints.
Even a behavioural change can be sign that they are a bit sore.
Once they become very arthritic, they will often show signs of being very lame, they may limp or even avoid using one of their legs altogether.
There is a lot that we can do to help our furry friends manage their arthritic disease.
Maintaining a healthy weight and a low impact exercise program are a great place to start at home.
There are a lot of treatments your friendly vet team can offer you to help as well.
From supplements that are added to food, daily anti-inflammatory medications and even long acting injectable treatments - there are so many options that all work in different ways to best suit your pet.
Have a good look at your pet next time they move about.
If you see anything you think may be concerning, just call your friendly vet team and see what we can do to help your pet.
