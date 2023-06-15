The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Local leader column with Alison Egan from the Leeton Soldiers Club | June 2023

By Alison Egan
June 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Egan. Picture file.
Alison Egan. Picture file.

Normally the winter months in Leeton are generally pretty quiet, so it is great to see some wonderful functions happening around town over the next couple of months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.