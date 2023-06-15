Normally the winter months in Leeton are generally pretty quiet, so it is great to see some wonderful functions happening around town over the next couple of months.
This coming July, Leeton will once again play host to the Australian Art Deco Festival.
This is a festival I personally hold close to my heart, having co-ordinated the first, original concept event here in Leeton all the way back in 2012, albeit in the warmer months.
While that first event was a successful tester event, my interest in the area was only further heightened following a visit to New Zealand's famous Art Deco Festival in early 2017.
During my visit, I was able to clearly see the possibility of a very successful, similar festival right here in Leeton.
I also learned there was so much more to the Art Deco period than just buildings and architecture.
The roaring 20s (when Leeton was gazetted) was a period of great optimism, dancing colour explosions and amazing fashion.
World War I had not long ended and the Great Depression had not yet begun - the local economy was accelerating and technological advancements were forefront.
It was an exciting period for our new little town and the resident Leetonians.
And so, I fully support the concept of this festival and believe that with plenty of volunteer and stakeholder involvement, it has the potential to be Leeton's flagship event.
Let's all get behind this one.
The Leeton Business Awards are another exciting event which are back again this winter, with the 2023 function being held here at the Leeton Soldiers Club on July 21.
Congratulations to all the businesses and individuals who have been named as this year's finalists.
I know first-hand how onerous the application process can be so to have even made it this far, deserves recognition.
We hope you all have a wonderful night celebrating your achievements with us here at the club.
