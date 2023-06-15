A REVIEW into rate pegging by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has recommended several changes, which Leeton Shire Council said it viewed as "positive news".
The rate peg is the maximum amount in percentage terms by which a council can increase its total rates income in a year.
IPART sets this percentage every year as the delegate of the Minister for Local Government.
However, councils across the state have long been calling for change when it comes to the rate peg, particularly in recent years with many saying the rate being set each year hasn't been reflecting current economic circumstances.
As a result, IPART conducted a review into rate pegging methodology and a draft report is now proposing changes to how the rate peg is set, as well as suggesting the NSW government consider commissioning an independent review of the financial model for councils in NSW.
Leeton Shire Council general manager Jackie Kruger said IPART had genuinely listened and considered the feedback provided.
Council itself provided a written submission to IPART and also participated in a technical workshop as part of the review.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"IPART's proposed new rate methodology is more forward looking and agile and better recognises the diversity of councils," Mrs Kruger said.
Proposed changes, which will be staged over two years, include setting different rate pegs for metropolitan, regional and rural councils, and considering more relevant/real costs to councils such employee costs, asset costs and true operating costs.
Other proposed changes include using forward indicators to estimate change instead of historical trends and making specific adjustments for cost shifting from state government rather than having these absorbed into existing rates.
Ratepayers were also part of the review, with those interviewed by IPART saying they wanted to be better consulted about council priorities before these are voted in and elected councillors are asking for better tools and training to more effectively hold management to account.
"Leeton shire management strives to do this already and welcomes any ideas on how these can be improved," Mrs Kruger said.
"Importantly, IPART is recommending the rate peg methodology be reviewed every five years going forward so the sector doesn't ever again land up in the predicament of being subjected to critical decision making methods that are clearly not fit for purpose."
However, there were some factors council remains concerned about, including the review not addressing the cost base itself, meaning councils facing financial sustainability issues will still need to consider special rate variations and/or cutting services.
IPART's proposed new rate methodology is more forward looking and agile and better recognises the diversity of councils.- Leeton Shire Council general manager Jackie Kruger
IPART nonetheless recognises financial sustainability is the number one issue facing all councils across NSW has has recommended the NSW government initiate an investigation into the financial model for councils in NSW.
"Leeton shire would support this wholeheartedly," Mrs Kruger said.
The elected Leeton Shire Council has yet to formally consider the IPART proposed changes and determine how it wishes to respond, but Mrs Kruger believes there will be general support as its concerns have been fully heard and responded to by IPART.
"Council's ultimate opinion on the helpfulness of these proposed changes will be made once future rate pegs are issued by IPART," Mrs Kruger said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.