YANCO-WAMOON coach Kane Hammond is under no illusions when it comes to the task his side is faced with this weekend.
The Hawks will line up against the undefeated Leeton Greens on Saturday afternoon in what will be the first local derby showdown for the teams in 2023.
Yanco-Wamoon have improved this season, but have been hit with several injuries in the early rounds of the Group 20 competition.
This, coupled with club not fielding a reserve grade side in 2023, has had an impact on the first grade side's depth.
On the injury front, it is hoped Will Kelly will return for the full 80 minutes this weekend after playing about 40 minutes in Yanco-Wamoon's last outing against Yenda before the bye.
In a big loss for the side, Elwyn Ravu Jr will be missing from the line up for the better part of the next month after he was injured in that match against the Blueheelers.
Hammond is aware the Greens will be an imposing presence on Saturday afternoon, but said his side needed to concentrate on their game plan and see where that takes them.
"They haven't been beaten all year, so it's definitely going to be a tough challenge," he said. "We need to play our best and look forward to the chance to play against a top side.
"I think in the early part of the game it's always really intense.
"After that you really need to be disciplined and play your best football.
"For us it will be about doing all of the little things right and having that discipline there because all of that can go a long way."
Saturday's match will be played at Yanco Sportsground, with first grade kicking off at 2.35pm.
