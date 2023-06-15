The Irrigator

Leeton Greens eye victory in first local derby of 2023 season against Yanco-Wamoon


By Talia Pattison
June 15 2023 - 1:00pm
Leeton's Kirtis Fisher will miss this weekend's derby game against Yanco-Wamoon through injury. Picture by Liam Warren
THE Leeton Greens will head into this weekend's derby fixture the clear favourites, but coach Hayden Philp said Yanco-Wamoon would be a tough opponent.

