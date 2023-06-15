THE Leeton Greens will head into this weekend's derby fixture the clear favourites, but coach Hayden Philp said Yanco-Wamoon would be a tough opponent.
Saturday's rivalry match will take place at Yanco Sportsground, with the undefeated Greens taking on the sixth-placed Hawks.
While the Leeton side seems to be making easy work of the competition in 2023, Philp said the derby fixture was always one to be wary of, no matter where teams were on the ladder.
"It will be a highly-physical game," Philp said.
"We expect that and playing out at Yanco, that will probably lift them up that little bit more as well."
Both teams are coming off the long weekend bye, but the Leeton side will be without several key players for the match.
Kirtis Fisher and Bas Blackett are both out injured and will likely spend a couple of weeks on the sideline.
"We're pretty much full strength this weekend, apart from Kirtis and Bas ... Kirtis has done his MCL and Bas has a hammy strain from the TLU game," Philp said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We'll let them have the next few weeks or whatever they need to get right.
"In terms of the team, not much will change, there'll just be a couple of rotations.
The two teams always bring an extra level of intensity during the derby match ups, with bragging rights and vital points on the line.
A win for Leeton will see their undefeated season remain as they head into second half of the Group 20 season.
However, Philp said his team would not be taking the Hawks lightly and there was still a job to be done on Saturday afternoon before looking too far ahead.
"We want to focus on our defence, it has been gone, but we want the physicality to be right up this weekend," he said.
First grade kicks off at 2.35pm on Saturday.
