A FRESH career challenge is on hand for Jenna Bell, who has taken on a new role with Leeton Connect.
Mrs Bell, who has an extensive background working in the agricultural sector, said she was excited to roll up her sleeves and get stuck into the community grants support officer position with Leeton Connect.
The role supports not-for-profits and businesses when it comes to upskilling, sourcing grant funding and the preparation that is involved with this process.
Mrs Bell will also be actively hunting down funding opportunities for Leeton Connect itself to ensure it can continue on with all of its good work into the future.
Leeton Connect's main goal is to support the community and help not-for-profits thrive.
It does this through Mrs Bell's role, by hosting workshops, holding events and many other ways. Its work has been heavily supported by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal in partnership with the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation.
"I'm here to support not-for-profits with the grants process, giving them those skills that are needed and hopefully coming out the other side successfully to get projects off the ground within our community," Mrs Bell said.
"We're here for anyone ... sporting groups, church organisations, charities, anything that is supporting the community, but also getting businesses to connect with those not-for-profits as well.
"Our aim is networking within those groups, providing the knowledge and capacity and supporting them with resources."
Find out more information by dropping in to the Leeton Connect office each Wednesday and Thursday or by emailing grants@leetonconnect.com.
