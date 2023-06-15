The Irrigator

Jenna Bell takes on new community grants officer role with Leeton Connect

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Bell is the new community grants support officer at Leeton Connect. Picture by Talia Pattison
Jenna Bell is the new community grants support officer at Leeton Connect. Picture by Talia Pattison

A FRESH career challenge is on hand for Jenna Bell, who has taken on a new role with Leeton Connect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.