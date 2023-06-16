TWO new players joined the Leeton and District Bowling Club ladies for social bowls on Thursday.
They were Mary Dodds and Robyn Retallick.
The drawn winners were Faye Harris and Lorraine Messner, who played a game of pairs against Hilary Chambers and Retallick.
Also in a game of pairs, Jan Walker and Jean Leighton came up against Mary Payten and Dodds.
Playing a game of triples was Patti Wakeman, Dot Semmler and Marika Pete, who defeated Elaine Sullivan, Jan Fitzpatrick and Janet Bell 19-9.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sullivan's team was slow to get on the board, but was only three shots behind when Wakeman's team showed no mercy, scoring six shots, giving them a nine-shot lead.
The club's fours championships are set to begin on Sunday, July 2 and the closing day to enter the competition is Thursday, June 22.
The monthly meeting will be held after play on June 22.
