IT ISN'T everyday a church in the shire notches up 100 years.
However, this is exactly the occasion that was celebrated in Yanco on June 11 when the St Patrick's Catholic Church marked 100 years since its doors first opened to the community.
The centenary was celebrated with a mass led by Bishop Mark and Fr Christian Obiekwe.
Fr Christian expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the pride and generosity shown by not only parishioners of Yanco, but also from many from Leeton who helped in many ways to make the occasion a memorable and joyous one.
"As anticipated (the centenary) was a huge reunion for families, friends and school mates," Fr Christian said.
"We had visitors who travelled from all over Australia.
"After the mass, the guests and families had the pleasure of walking through the church grounds to glance through all the memorabilia.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Later on, we enjoyed a beautiful lunch at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club. Many memories were shared there."
The first mass in the church took place on June 10, 1923. The church remains active to this day, with weekly masses held each Sunday at 8am and Tuesday at 9am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.