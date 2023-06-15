This property has it all | House of the Week

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 14
Set on a 16,000 square metre block, this property is the ultimate family sanctuary for people who want plenty of room to enjoy their lifestyle.
The property would suit someone who has horses, and there's also a one bedroom granny flat, plenty of shedding, carports, an inground pool, spa room, an 8.5kw solar system, irrigation and town water, and a large dam.
The large bedrooms all have built-in robes, while the living areas are also spacious and include a separate lounge room, entertaining room, sitting room and a dining room adjacent to the renovated kitchen.
The bathroom is very tidy and includes a shower, vanity, mirror and toilet. The laundry has loads of cupboard and storage space, which would suit a large family.
