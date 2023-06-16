The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Electro Swiggety ready for four gigs as part of Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tara Neilsen takes a break from performing at last year's High Rollers Night at the Hydro Hotel as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival. Picture by Talia Pattison
Tara Neilsen takes a break from performing at last year's High Rollers Night at the Hydro Hotel as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival. Picture by Talia Pattison

IF THERE is one thing the Australian Art Deco Festival is becoming known for - it's the big party that takes place in Leeton throughout the three-day event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.