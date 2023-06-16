IF THERE is one thing the Australian Art Deco Festival is becoming known for - it's the big party that takes place in Leeton throughout the three-day event.
Helping to bring that party to life throughout the festival is Electro Swiggety, a duo comprised of music producer and DJ Khesrow Rasta and singer/songwriter/trumpeter Tara Neilsen.
Electro Swiggety, who are based in Queensland, are back again as part of this year's festival program, playing their high-energy music, beats, original songs, classics and everything in between to have everyone up and dancing, singing and setting the tone for a great time with an art deco twist.
Ms Neilsen said she was excited to be coming back once again to Leeton to perform, saying this time she was bringing a group of family to enjoy the festivities.
"They are coming from all over to not just watch us perform, but be part of the festival ... they've heard us talk about it, so they wanted to see what it was all about," she said.
"We're really excited, especially playing at some new events this year.
"We love coming to Leeton.
"We're so stoked to be part of the festival, it's been so amazing to see it grow.
"We were part of that first one in 2019, performing at the Hydro, and honestly that was one of the highlights of my musical career.
"We love the people there. We've made some good friends there. We wish it was closer so we could come back more often."
Electro Swiggety is a dynamic show combining turntablism with live trumpet and vocals.
Khesrow creates seamless transitions between their original recordings and arrangements, developing unique, exciting mixes of songs. Ms Neilsen brings back the glamour and flamboyancy of the golden 1920's, adding her sassy trumpet solos and her distinctive sweet and delicate vocal style.
Together, Electro Swiggety brings an infusion of a style once considered immoral and threatening with crisp electric dance music.
"We just love watching people getting up and dancing and having a good time," Ms Neilsen said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Our music is fun. We love performing.
"Coming for the festival really helps us get creative too. We write more songs for it that are really fun and new.
"It's a special event for us and it really drives us to be creating new music in preparation for it."
You can catch Electro Swiggety performing as part of the festival at the Wade Hotel on Friday, July 7, at the Saturday activities in Mountford Park on July 8 and later that evening at the Rotary Club of Leeton's Lionel's Bootleg Smokehouse.
On Sunday, July 9 Electro Swiggety will perform during the 'Swiggety Sunday brunch' at the Hydro Hotel.
For more festival information visit leetonartdecofestival.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.