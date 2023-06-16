IT DIDN'T matter what direction you turned, the Western Riverina Careers Expo in Leeton had options galore for all to explore.
Held at Leeton High School on Wednesday, June 14 the event was attended by hundreds of students from across the area.
The expo has become almost a right of passage for senior students in the area who are eager to find out more information about their chosen career path or for those who are looking for ideas about what their life could entail outside of the classroom.
This year's expo also had a solid turnout from stakeholders ranging from universities, businesses and trade to emergency services such as Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, and the NSW Rural Fire Service.
Just down the road from Leeton High, the TAFE NSW Leeton campus also took part in the day with its own stalls, displays and demonstrations showcasing courses and career pathways.
Leeton High School year 12 student Genevieve Hillam said she was fortunate to experience the expo again in 2023, saying it was more pertinent than ever.
"I'm it really useful," she said on the day.
"I'm finding all of the university stands very helpful.
"It's giving me options for what I want to do when I finish school and see where life takes me."
The expo was not just a showcase of the options out there for students, but it provided a valuable way for everyone to connect and network.
The idea behind the event is for it to be a one-stop shop of choices, perhaps highlighting some students never thought or dreamed of before.
It also allows students from throughout the region to catch up, as well as providing them with a place to explore what they want to do after finishing school without having to travel to similar expo events in metropolitan areas.
"It's been amazing, we've had such great support again this year," Leeton High careers adviser and expo organiser Nadine Goring said.
"Every year I am always so impressed with all of the options on offer for students and how engaged everyone is."
